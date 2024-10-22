Flower of Evil to Lovely Runner, have a look at top five highest rated Korean-dramas on IMDB

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Top five highest rated Korean-dramas on IMDB

In today's era, the audience's interest towards Korean cinema has been increasing day by day. The cinema-loving public now prefers to watch a movie and web series only after checking the rating on the Internet Movies Database i.e. IMDB. Obviously, whoever has a higher rating, the inclination of the audience increases for it. Hence, we have brought you a list of the top 5 Korean web series on IMDB, which you can enjoy in the comfort of your home.

Marry My Husband

The Marry My Husband web series is known as a great offering from Korean cinema. This series is directed by Park Won-guk and Han Ji-shyoon. It shows the story of extramarital. In February this year, this series was released on the famous OTT platform Prime Video.

IMDB Rating- 7.9/10

Star Cast- Park Min-young, Na In-wo, Song Ha-yoon, Boa

OTT Platform- Prime Video

A Shop For Killers

Korean director Jo Lin-Kon's crime thriller web series A Shop for Killers is based on the South Korean novel of the same name. This series, which was released this year, has got a rating of 8 from IMDb. In such a situation, you can enjoy this series by watching it on Disney+Hotstar.

IMDB Rating- 8/10

Star Cast- Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Ji-bin Park

OTT Platform- Disney+Hotstar

Death's Game

Last year, the mystery thriller web series Death's Games starring Korean superstars Go Yun-jung, Seo In-guk and Park So-dam was streamed on the OTT platform Prime Video. The series was well-liked by the audience, due to which it also got a rating of 8.5. This series was directed by South Korean film director Jo Ha Byung-hoon.

IMDB Rating- 8.5/10

Star Cast- Go Yun-jung, Seo In-guk, Park So-dam

OTT Platform- Prime Video

Flower of Evil

As a spy and crime thriller, the K-drama web series Flower of Evil was well-liked by the fans. This series, which was released on the OTT platform Netflix in the year 2020, has received a rating of 8.5 from IMDb.

IMDB Rating- 8.5/10

Star Cast- Lee Jun-gi, Moon Chae-won, Jung Hee Jin

OTT Platform- Netflix

Lovely Runner

The first place in the list of top-5 Korean highest-rated web series is director Yoon Jong-ho and Kim Tae-yeop's romantic thriller Lovely Runner. This 16-episode series can be seen on the OTT platform Netflix and has received a rating of 9 from IMDb.

IMDB Rating- 9/10

Star Cast- Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hyo-yoon, Lee Seung Hyuk, Kwon Yuri

OTT Platform- Netflix

