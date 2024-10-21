7 reasons why Kim Go-eun and Noh Sang-hyun's 'Love In The Big City' deserves all the hype

Follow us on Image Source : X Kim Go-eun and Noh Sang-hyun's 'Love In The Big City'

Several Korean dramas have taken over the OTT world. But do you know that Korean films are equally engaging and entertaining? Today we are going to tell you about a Korean film that revolves around a gay man and a scandal-ridden woman and how their unexpected friendship becomes a problem and a solution for both individuals. Yes! we are talking about 'Love In The Big City', a film that is based on Park Sang-young's novel of the same name published in 2019. The film features Kim Go-eun and Noh Sang-hyun in lead roles.

Here are 5 reasons why the recently released film 'Love In The Big City' deserves all the hype:

Plot

The plot focuses on modern love in a busy city, exploring the ups and downs of relationships. It’s relatable to anyone who has navigated love in today’s fast-paced world, making it easy for viewers to connect with the story. The film also explores themes of personal growth, friendship, and the importance of self-identity.

Lead Actors

The female lead role is played by Kim Go-Eun, who is known for her roles in 'Goblin' and 'Exhuma.' On the other hand, Noh Sang-hyun plays the male lead role in 'Love In The Big City', who previously played the role of Christian pastor Baek Isak in 'Pachinko.

Character Arch

Character development is another plus point of 'Love In The Big City.' Each character is multi-dimensional, with their dreams, fears, and struggles. As the story progresses, viewers impressively witness their growth and evolution.

Relevancy

In today’s fast-moving world, 'Love In The Big City' addresses contemporary issues that many people face. Such as societal pressures and the struggle for work-life balance are all into it. By watching these relevant subjects, the film will feel relatable to its audience. It highlights the complexities of modern life and love, making it a mirror of society.

Beautiful shots

'Love In The Big City' cinematography beautifully captures the vibrancy and energy of city life. From stunning skyline shots to intimate moments between characters, every frame is carefully crafted. The film is directed by Lee Eon-hie, who is known for 'It's Time for the'.

