BTS J-Hope officially finishes his mandatory military service, thanks to fans and community

J-Hope is the second member of BTS group to have complete the mandatory military service.

BTS member J-Hope was warmly welcomed back on October 17 after completing his mandatory military service in the South Korean army. His discharge was notably marked by the presence of the band members. Jin is the first member of the group, who returned from mandatory military duty. Reflecting on his experience, J-Hope shared about his role as an assistant drill instructor. He narrated about the many protests he participated in and the warmth he received from the citizens of Wonju, who were consistently happy for the soldiers.

A Heartfelt Thank You to his fans

J-Hope addressed the media and expressed his sincere gratitude towards fans and citizens for their support during his time in the military. He said that their encouragement played a crucial role in his ability to complete his service in good health. J-Hope also took a moment to realise that the reporters who travelled to cover this significant occasion, thanked them for their dedication.

Appreciated armed forces members

J-Hope also used this moment to draw attention to the hard work and dedication of long-term armed forces members. He advised the public to extend warmth and appreciation to those who serve the nation, highlighting how meaningful such gestures can be for the soldiers.

J-Hope's artistic journey

Known as the main dancer and rapper of BTS, J-Hope has made significant contributions to the group through production and songwriting. In 2018, he released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, and in July 2022, he released his solo album, Hope in the Box. He also gained credit for his stunning solo performance at Lollapalooza in 2022, showcasing his talent beyond the group.

Remaining members

Currently, members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are still enlisted, while Jin and J-Hope have returned to the fold. As BTS continues to navigate their individual ways, fans are interested in their collective return to the stage.

