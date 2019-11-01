Friday, November 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. India remapped: Here's the revised list of States and UTs

India remapped: Here's the revised list of States and UTs

With other seven other Union Territory India on Thursday got two more UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which made a slight change on the map. The Indian map was last changed after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2019 13:48 IST
India remapped: Here's the new list of States and UTs
Image Source : MAPOFINDIA.COM

India remapped: Here's the new list of States and UTs

Over centuries Indian boundaries have been changed several times, leading to the formation of countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and various Indian states. Post-independence only States and Union Territories were formed on the basis of demography, language and culture. States like Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana are the recent ones. While Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh recently became UTs of India after losing state status on October 31. Not only that, Ladakh is now carved out of Jammu and Kashmir and became a different UT.

With seven other Union Territory India on Thursday got two more UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which made a slight change on the map. The Indian map was last changed after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014. 

Nearly three months of after introducing Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 on August 5, Jammu and Kashmir bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, losing its state status.  India will now have a total of 28 states, while the number of Union Territories in the country will rise to 9. 

Here is the list of Nine union territories: 

  1. Andaman and Nicobar
  2. Chandigarh
  3. Daman and Diu
  4. Dadar and Nagar Haveli
  5. Delhi
  6. Jammu and Kashmir
  7. Ladakh
  8. Lakshadweep
  9. Puducherry

List of Indian States: 

  1. Andhra Pradesh
  2. Arunachal Pradesh
  3. Assam
  4. Bihar
  5. Chhattisgarh
  6. Goa
  7. Gujarat
  8. Haryana
  9. Himachal Pradesh
  10. Jharkhand
  11. Karnataka
  12. Kerala
  13. Madhya Pradesh
  14. Maharashtra
  15. Manipur
  16. Meghalaya
  17. Mizoram
  18. Nagaland
  19. Odisha
  20. Punjab
  21. Rajasthan
  22. Sikkim
  23. Tamil Nadu
  24. Telangana
  25. Tripura
  26. Uttar Pradesh
  27. Uttarakhand
  28. West Bengal

ALSO READ | Of Special Category Status: Will Andhra Pradesh be able to win its biggest battle post bifurcation?

ALSO READ | Parliament gives nod to J&K bifurcation, resolution axing Article 370

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPresident Kovind launches IIT Delhi Endowment Fund Next StoryIBPS RRB VIII Officer Scale score for various categories to be out  