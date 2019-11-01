India remapped: Here's the revised list of States and UTs

Image Source : MAPOFINDIA.COM India remapped: Here's the new list of States and UTs

Over centuries Indian boundaries have been changed several times, leading to the formation of countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and various Indian states. Post-independence only States and Union Territories were formed on the basis of demography, language and culture. States like Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana are the recent ones. While Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh recently became UTs of India after losing state status on October 31. Not only that, Ladakh is now carved out of Jammu and Kashmir and became a different UT.

With seven other Union Territory India on Thursday got two more UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which made a slight change on the map. The Indian map was last changed after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014.

Nearly three months of after introducing Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 on August 5, Jammu and Kashmir bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, losing its state status. India will now have a total of 28 states, while the number of Union Territories in the country will rise to 9.

Here is the list of Nine union territories:

Andaman and Nicobar Chandigarh Daman and Diu Dadar and Nagar Haveli Delhi Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Lakshadweep Puducherry

List of Indian States:

Andhra Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Assam Bihar Chhattisgarh Goa Gujarat Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jharkhand Karnataka Kerala Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Odisha Punjab Rajasthan Sikkim Tamil Nadu Telangana Tripura Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand West Bengal

