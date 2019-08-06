It's final: Lok Sabha clears J&K Reorganisation Bill, gives nod to revocation of Article 370

Breaking news

The Lok Sabha has given its nod to revoke article 370. The Article gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. A resolution to revoke article 370 was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The resolution and Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill were moved in Lok Sabha today. The NDA has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha. Hence it was not expected to face any impediment in the passage of the resolution and the bill.

370 MPs voted in favour of the bill while 70 were against.

Passage of the bill clears way for the state of Jammu and Kashmir to be bifurcated into two union territories namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir map after reorganisation

The Lok Sabha session saw a heated debate between the government and the Opposition. While the government sought to underline the benefits of the bill and revocation of Article 370, there were fierce voices from the Opposition against the bill.

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi aggressively put forward his stand against the Bill.

"I stand to oppose the bill. BJP has definitely live up to the electoral promise in their manifesto. But you have not lived up to your constitutional duties. You've indulged in breach of a constitutional promise of Article 370," the AIMIM president said.

He accused the government of making a historical blunder by seeking to pass the reorganisation bill and revoking Article 370.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who had introduced the bill and the resolution countered Asaduddin Owaisi's charge.

"We're not going to commit a historical mistake, we're going to correct one. After 5 yrs, seeing development in J&K under the leadership of PM Modi, ppl of the valley will understand drawbacks of Article 370," he said.

