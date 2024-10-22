Tuesday, October 22, 2024
     
  BRICS Summit: Putin meets his 'dear friend' Xi Jinping in Kazan, Ukraine war likely on agenda

BRICS Summit: Putin meets his 'dear friend' Xi Jinping in Kazan, Ukraine war likely on agenda

China's President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Kazan Updated on: October 22, 2024 20:21 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan
Image Source : REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan

Kazan: China's President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.  Putin greeted his Chinese counterpart at the opening of the summit, saying that growing cooperation between Moscow and Beijing was a stabilising factor for the world.

"I am glad to be in Kazan," Xi said as he shook hands with Putin ahead of a bilateral meeting.

Putin called Xi his "dear friend" and said that Moscow and Beijing would work towards creating a just world order.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

