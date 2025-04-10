Delhi Airport runway closure may trigger flight delays, disruption likely till THIS month | Key details The main runway (28/10) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been closed from April 8 until the end of July for an Instrument Landing System upgrade to support CAT III-B operations. The shutdown is expected to cause flight delays, especially when easterly winds affect runway usage.

New Delhi: Flyers visiting Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) may face increased flight delays until the end of July, with the airport’s main runway—28/10—shut for infrastructure upgrades. The runway was closed on Tuesday, April 8, to facilitate an Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgrade on the Dwarka side, allowing for CAT III-B operations during low-visibility conditions in winter. The move aims to boost the airport’s handling capacity in the long term, but in the short run, it is expected to disrupt regular operations, particularly when easterly winds dominate.

How flight operations are affected

With runway 28/10 out of service, runway usage now depends heavily on wind direction:

When easterly winds blow (aircraft approach from Dwarka and take off toward Vasant Vihar), only one runway—11R—can be used for arrivals, while runways 09 and 11L handle departures.

When westerly winds blow (the more common pattern), runway 27 operates in mixed mode (for both arrivals and departures), and runways 29L and 29R are used for arrivals and departures, respectively.

According to officials, the current easterly wind pattern is seasonal and may shift in a few days, based on forecasts from the India Meteorological Department.

Ripple effect on flights across sectors

With IGIA being the busiest airport in the country, a delay in one flight could trigger a chain of delays across multiple routes for the same aircraft throughout the day.

Airlines, operators issue advisories

Major carriers have started issuing alerts to passengers about potential delays. IndiGo, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said: "Runway upgradation work is currently underway at IGIA and is expected to continue until July. During this period, flight schedules may get impacted and we advise all customers to closely monitor their flight status."

Delhi airport operator DIAL also posted an update: "We are currently undergoing essential runway upgrades, reflecting our long-term commitment to enhancing airport infrastructure and improving travel experiences. We are working closely with stakeholders to minimise the impact on flight operations."

What the upgrade involves

The closure is part of a project to equip both ends of runway 28/10 with CAT III-B landing capability, which allows landings in dense fog and low-visibility conditions. "The end of runway 28 on Dwarka side did not have CAT III-B. The ILS is being upgraded, and once complete, both ends will support low-visibility landings," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar had earlier said in February.

With the project scheduled to continue until July-end, passengers are advised to check flight statuses regularly and allow extra time for potential delays.