Sanju Samson reveals he was set to play T20 World Cup 2024 final but was dropped just before toss

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson.

Indian wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson has revealed that he was in line to play in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in June but was sidelined just before the toss. Samson has confirmed that captain Rohit Sharma had told him to be ready for the final but was informed at the last moment that no changes were being made to the Playing XI.

"I had a chance to play the final. I was told to stay ready. I was ready. However, they decided before the toss that we would go with the same team. I was like, no worries. I was in that type of mood," Samson said in a YouTube interview with Vimal Kumar.

However, he vividly remembers how Rohit came to him and personally explained the call of not picking him up. "He (Rohit) spent at least 10 minutes with me before the toss. That touched my heart. Since childhood, I wanted to come here and do something. Then he was like, 'My pattern is like this' and all that. I said I totally respect that you came and explained to me," he said on Rohit.

Samson had told Rohit of the regret of missing out on playing a final under a leader like him. "I told him, 'I will have a regret; I could not play a World Cup final with a leader like you.' This will be a regret in my heart that I missed a World Cup final with a leader like Rohit Sharma."

Samson narrated how Rohit took time to explain the decision to him personally. "During the warm-up, Rohit took me to the side and started to explain to me why he was making that decision. He was like, You understood, na? You know his way, very casual? I told him, 'Let us win the match and then talk.' You focus on the match," he said.

The wicketkeeper further said, "He came back one minute later and said, 'I know you are cursing me in your mind.' I think you are not happy. I feel like you have something on your mind. Then we had a discussion. I told him, 'As a player, I want to play'."

However, Samson changed his perception after seeing Rohit spending time with him on the big day of the final despite focusing on Playing XI or his batting. "After this, I thought, such a big thing like a World Cup final. Before the final, you have changed your decision. You spent 10 minutes with the player that is not playing just before the toss. He gave me 10 minutes before the toss. After that, I got to know this person has some other qualities.

"If I were in their place, I would be thinking about the players who are playing or my batting. I will explain to Sanju later; that is what normally you think. At that point, he thought 'I have to explain to Sanju, why I took that decision.' At that point, he won a place in my heart that will stay for a lifetime," he said.