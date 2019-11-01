Kerala Piravi and the story behind unification of Malabar, Cochin and Travancore

Image Source : KERALATOURISM.ORG Kerala Piravi marks the birth of the state of Kerala

Today is Kerala Piravi. Kerala Piravi marks the birth of the state of Kerala. On November 1, 1956, the state of Kerala officially came into existence, nine years after Independence. Until November 1, 1956, the region had three different states. Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. The princely states were divided and that led to the famous Fukyali Kerala (meaning united Kerala) movement. The Malayali speaking people of the three princely state (pre-Independence) joined hands together culminating in the formation of Kerala.

Mythology, however, has it that it was Parashurama, the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who threw an axe to carve Kerala out. On the auspicious occasion of Kerala Piravi, Prime Minister Modi, CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Dr Harsh Bardhan wished people on Kerala Piravi.

