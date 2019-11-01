Kerala Piravi and the story behind unification of Malabar, Cochin and Travancore

Today is Kerala Piravi. Kerala Piravi marks the birth of the state of Kerala. On November 1, 1956, the state of Kerala officially came into existence, nine years after Independence. Until November 1, 1956, the region had three different states. Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. The princely states were divided and that led to the famous Fukyali Kerala (meaning united Kerala) movement. The Malayali speaking people of the three princely state (pre-Independence) joined hands together culminating in the formation of Kerala.
Mythology, however, has it that it was Parashurama, the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who threw an axe to carve Kerala out. On the auspicious occasion of Kerala Piravi, Prime Minister Modi, CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Dr Harsh Bardhan wished people on Kerala Piravi.
Interesting Facts about Kerala
- Kerala was formed following passage of the States Reorganisation Act 1956, separating it from Madras Presidency and the merger of Travancore-Cochin state with the Malabar district.
- After a popular movement, Fukyali Kerala culminated the formation of Kerala.
- The state was formed to combine Malayalam-speaking regions.
- Kerala stretches across 560-km of land, with a width of just 120 km.
- Kerala is also called God's Own Country for its beautiful beaches and its backwaters.
- The state has the Arabian Sea at one side while mountain ranges on the other.
- Kerala is also known for its exotic spices and has attracted foreigners from across the world.
- Kerala has 94 per cent literacy, one of the highest in India.
- Modern Kerala is divided into 14 districts with Thiruvananthapuram as the state capital.
- The earliest Sanskrit text to mention Kerala as Cherapadha is the late Vedic text Aitareya Aranyaka.