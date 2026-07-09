'If you strike, you'll get hit': Iran's blunt warning to US, says Strait of Hormuz won't open under threats

Tehran:

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated further after Tehran warned Washington of retaliation over the latest round of US military strikes. The warning came shortly after the US carried out fresh attacks on Iranian targets, saying the operation was aimed at reducing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Reacting to the strikes, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the United States should no longer assume that military pressure and broken commitments would go unanswered. "America still hasn't learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free. Let me put it plainly: if you strike, you’ll get hit," Ghalibaf said.

He also asserted that Iran would remain in control of developments in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy transit routes. "Don’t flail around pointlessly, or you’ll sink even deeper. The Strait of Hormuz will only open with Iranian arrangements, not American threats," he added.

Fresh US strikes followed attacks on commercial shipping

The latest exchange comes after US President Donald Trump ordered another round of military strikes against Iran. Washington said the action was taken in response to what it described as Iranian attacks on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Confirming the operation, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had launched additional strikes to further weaken Iran's capability to threaten freedom of navigation in the region. The US military also accused Tehran of carrying out "recent unjustified aggression" against commercial ships and civilian crews operating in the vital international waterway.

On Truth Social, Trump defended the strikes and warned Tehran against further escalation. "This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. It happens again, it will get much worse!," he added.

Trump claims Iran wants a deal

Even as military tensions continue to rise, Trump claimed that Iran had reached out to Washington seeking negotiations following repeated US strikes. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said, "They called a little while ago, they want to make a deal so badly. I just don't know if they're worthy of making a deal." The US President also suggested that Washington remains unconvinced about Tehran's intentions despite its reported willingness to negotiate.

Trump declares ceasefire over

Trump earlier declared that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran had effectively ended following the latest confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the US President, Iran targeted multiple commercial vessels in the waterway, prompting an American military response. Reiterating his administration's stance, Trump warned that any future attacks would invite a significantly stronger response. "Every time they hit us, we hit them 20," he said.

Earlier US operation targeted over 80 sites

The latest strikes are part of a broader military campaign launched by the United States this week. On July 7, CENTCOM carried out large-scale strikes on more than 80 targets across Iran using precision-guided munitions.

According to the US military, the operation targeted Iranian air defence systems, command-and-control facilities, coastal radar installations, anti-ship missile infrastructure and more than 60 small boats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Washington said the objective of those strikes was to reduce Iran's operational capability and prevent further attacks on international shipping.

Why the Strait of Hormuz remains globally significant

The Strait of Hormuz is among the world's most strategically important maritime corridors, with a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through it every day. Any military escalation in the region raises concerns over global energy supplies, shipping security and international trade, making developments in the waterway closely watched by governments and financial markets worldwide.

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