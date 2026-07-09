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Iran War LIVE Updates: Sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait after US launches fresh attacks on Iran

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Iran War LIVE Updates: The US has carried out another round of airstrikes on Iran, saying the operation is aimed at weakening Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran War LIVE Updates
Iran War LIVE Updates Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The United States has launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran, saying the operation aims to further weaken Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM). The strikes were carried out in response to alleged Iranian attacks on commercial vessels passing through the strategically important waterway.

Iranian state media reported explosions in multiple cities, including Bushehr, Bandar Abbas and Sirik. Iran's Mehr News Agency also reported an explosion near Konarak and Chabahar in the country's southeastern region. According to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), around 10 explosions were heard in Chabahar and the nearby coastal city of Konarak.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz." The latest military action comes just days after a major US operation on July 7, when CENTCOM said its forces struck more than 80 targets across Iran using precision-guided munitions. The US had described those strikes as a response to alleged Iranian attacks on commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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Live updates :Iran-US War

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  • 8:19 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Will get much worse if ships attacked again': Trump warns Iran

    US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the United States will intensify military action if Tehran continues targeting commercial vessels. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the latest US strikes were carried out in retaliation for what he described as Iran's attack on ships, adding that any repeat would invite a much stronger response. "Will get much worse if ships are attacked again," said Trump. 

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Attacks on vessels in Strait of Hormuz is ceasefire violation: US

    CENTCOM described the alleged attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz as a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement and said they undermine freedom of navigation in international waters. The command added that US forces remain prepared to respond if Iran fails to adhere to the terms of the agreement.

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Washington blames Iran for attacks on commercial vessels

    The United States has accused Iran of targeting three commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels identified by Washington include the Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan and the Liberia-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US says key Iranian military assets targeted

    According to CENTCOM, the July 7 operation targeted Iranian air defence systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar installations, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 small boats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The US said the objective was to reduce Iran's ability to threaten international shipping.

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US cites July 7 operation as part of ongoing campaign

    The latest military action comes just days after a major US operation on July 7, during which CENTCOM said it struck more than 80 targets across Iran. The earlier operation was described as a response to alleged Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Blasts reported on Abu Musa Island and in Sirik

    Iranian media also reported explosions on Abu Musa Island in the Persian Gulf. Separate reports said three additional blasts were heard near Tahrouyi village in the southern city of Sirik, indicating that multiple locations were affected during the latest wave of strikes.

     

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Explosions reported near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

    Explosions were also reported in the Iranian city of Bushehr, home to the country's only operational nuclear power plant. While local media confirmed the blasts, the precise locations and extent of the damage were not immediately known.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Multiple explosions rock Chabahar and Konarak

    Around 10 explosions were reported in Chabahar and the nearby coastal city of Konarak following the latest US military action. Iranian state media reported the blasts, though there was no immediate official information on casualties or the exact targets.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Power outage reported in Chabahar after strikes

    Iran's southern port city of Chabahar witnessed power outages after the US announced fresh airstrikes, according to Iranian state media. The state-run IRNA said electricity was cut in parts of the city and that authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

     

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US launches fresh strikes against Iran

    The United States has launched another round of military strikes against Iran, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) saying the operation is aimed at further degrading Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The action follows recent alleged attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crews in one of the world's busiest maritime routes.

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