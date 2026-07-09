Iran War LIVE Updates: Sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait after US launches fresh attacks on Iran

New Delhi:

The United States has launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran, saying the operation aims to further weaken Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM). The strikes were carried out in response to alleged Iranian attacks on commercial vessels passing through the strategically important waterway.

Iranian state media reported explosions in multiple cities, including Bushehr, Bandar Abbas and Sirik. Iran's Mehr News Agency also reported an explosion near Konarak and Chabahar in the country's southeastern region. According to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), around 10 explosions were heard in Chabahar and the nearby coastal city of Konarak.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz." The latest military action comes just days after a major US operation on July 7, when CENTCOM said its forces struck more than 80 targets across Iran using precision-guided munitions. The US had described those strikes as a response to alleged Iranian attacks on commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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