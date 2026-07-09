PM Modi meets Australian PM Albanese in Melbourne: Trade, defence, critical tech key agenda of meeting

Melbourne:

As part of his three-nation tour, PM Modi on Thursday met his Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. The meeting comes after PM Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries.

During the meeting, PM Modi said, "... The world is currently navigating a period marked by uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. In such times, it is both natural and essential for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners. Over the past few years, we have built a robust framework for our future partnership, leveraging the strengths of both nations. The ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement) agreement, concluded in record time in 2022, has further strengthened our economic ties; since its implementation, exports from India to Australia have doubled, and businesses in both countries have benefited from new market access..."

PM Modi and Albanese to hold talks on trade and investment

During his visit, PM Modi and Albanese are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

In his departure statement before the visit, PM Modi had said the Australia visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science. After concluding his engagements in Australia, the Prime Minister will travel to New Zealand, the final leg of his three-nation tour.

Agreement on uranium exports ​to India could be finalised

One report in the ​Australian Financial Review stated that an agreement on uranium exports ​to India could be finalised. Even as both nations agreed a nuclear ⁠cooperation pact in 2014, the export of uranium has been limited over ​concerns about ensuring nuclear fuel is solely used for peaceful purposes, such as ​energy generation.

It should be noted India is Australia's fifth-largest trading partner after China, Japan, the US and South ‌Korea, ⁠while around 1 million people in Australia claim Indian ancestry.

PM Modi is also expected to meet thousands of expatriate Indians at an event in one of the biggest sports stadiums in Melbourne on Thursday evening. Security has been tightened near the ​stadium after reports of ​some protests, Australian ⁠media said.

PM Modi accorded warm welcome

One of the highlights of the welcome was a performance by the Australian-India Orchestra, which presented Maa Tujhe Salaam. Sharing a video of the performance on X, PM Modi said, "The Australian-India Orchestra's soulful presentation of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was wonderful. It beautifully demonstrated how music strengthens the bonds between our people."

"My compliments to every member of the orchestra for this memorable performance. It also shows the global popularity of Vande Mataram, particularly at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary," he added.

PM Modi also witnessed a musical performance featuring Australia's ancient Didgeridoo and India's Tabla, performed by didgeridoo artist Ron Murray and tabla maestro Dr Sam Evans.

Sharing a glimpse of the performance, PM Modi said, "Witnessed a truly exceptional musical performance featuring Australia's ancient Didgeridoo and India's Tabla. The harmony between these two timeless instruments beautifully reflected the deep cultural connect between our two nations."

PM Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday

PM Modi arrived in Australia after concluding a three-day visit to Indonesia, where he held talks with President Prabowo Subianto, following which the two sides inked 14 agreements to boost cooperation in critical minerals, maritime security and other key sectors. In a special gesture of friendship, PM Modi was seen off by President Prabowo at the airport.

In Indonesia, PM Modi, along with President Prabowo, also visited the majestic Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, marking the inauguration of a joint conservation project for this UNESCO World Heritage Site. From Australia, PM Modi will travel to New Zealand on the last leg of his trip.