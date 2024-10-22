Hoax bomb threats to flights: These social media handles causing losses worth crores | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Several flights have received bomb threats in the past few days.

In the last few weeks, a series of hoax bomb threats have been received by dozens of domestic and international flights operated by various Indian airlines. The flights for which bomb threats have been received include IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa and Air India flights. In the last 9 days, bomb threats have been received by more than 150 flights operated by Indian airlines.

In the meantime, one X handle named @schizobomer10 surfaced during investigation from which threatening posts have been made to different flights. At the same time, threats have also been reported from the handles @chetansingh444 and @Andtulip17849.

These threats cause losses worth crores of rupees

It should be noted that not just the airlines, but the passengers also face inconvenience after a bomb threat is received. At the same time, the airlines also suffer losses worth crores of rupees. The airlines also suffer losses in fuel, time and many other things during the checking. Due to the bomb threats received in the last 2 days, various airlines have suffered losses worth crores of rupees and even now the series of threats is not stopping.

What X handles wrote in threats?

The X handle @schizobomer10 has posted threatening posts for different flights. In one post, it has written in English, 'There are bombs onboard flight 91650. It departed from Amritsar and supposed to land at Dehradun. Everyone will die. The terrorists that are onboard will soon detonate the bombs. All the passengers will turn into nothing but BLOOD.'

This X account was active till 16 October, after which it was suspended. Similarly, bomb threats were also given from the handles @chetansingh444 and @Andtulip17849.

What Centre said on hoax threats

After a series of hoax bomb threats to several flights in the last few days, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said the Central government is trying to amend aircraft security rules. He added that the Centre wants to put culprits on no-fly list.

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu had on Sunday said that the civil aviation ministry is thoroughly pursuing the issue of hoax bomb threats and said that police have been probing to find out the culprits responsible for such incidents.