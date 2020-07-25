Pune: Containment zones revised to 87 as business resumes after 10-day lockdown. Check List A strict lockdown was imposed in Pune form July 13 to July 23 in wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases. The lockdown came to an end day before yesterday and business, as usual, has resumed in the state, at least as much as one can expect in the times of COVID-19. The city authorities have revised the COVID-19 containment zones to 87 as the cases remain on the rise in Pune.

Image Source : PTI Pune: Containment zones revised to 87 as business resumes after 10-day lockdown. Check List A strict lockdown was imposed in Pune form July 13 to July 23 in wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases. The lockdown came to an end day before yesterday and business, as usual, has resumed in the state, at least as much as one can expect in the times of COVID-19. The city authorities have revised the COVID-19 containment zones to 87 as the cases remain on the rise in Pune. Pune COVID-19 containment zones Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Image Source : PUNE GOVT Pune containment zone Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage pune

Lockdown