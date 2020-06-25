Image Source : PTI Delhi COVID-19 containment zones rise to 263 as govt initiates door-to-door screening. Full List

The coronavirus containment zones in Delhi have risen to 263 as Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government reinvents its strategy to fight the rising number of cases in the national capital. As per the latest figures, Delhi has over 70,000 COVID-19 cases, making it India's worst-hit city as far as the number of cases are concerned.

As per the Delhi government's latest initiative, all houses in the national capital will be screened by July 6. Govt has also planned to screen all houses lying in the containment zones by June 30.

Amongst the containment zones in the capital, South West Delhi is the worst-hit zone with 46 containment zones followed by South Delhi (42) and West Delhi (39).

Containment Zones in Delhi

