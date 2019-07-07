Congress Party restructuring: List of leaders who have quit party posts following Lok Sabha results

Spate of resignations in Congress Party has not stopped following Lok Sabha election routing. Rahul Gandhi's resignation has just opened the floodgates. Recent in the list is Milind Deora and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Here's the complete list of the leaders along with the post they had held:

Rahul Gandhi - Congress President Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi Milind Deora - Mumbai Congress President

Milind deora Jyotiraditya Scindia - National General Secretary of Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia MP Vivek Tankha - chairman of the party's legal and human rights cell Dipak Babaria - Party general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Girish Chodankar - Goa Congress Unit president Rajesh Lilothia - Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's working president Ponnam Prabhakar - Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Rajesh Dharmani and Virender Rathore - All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries Anil Chaudhary - Chhattisgarh Secretary Sudhir Chaudhary - Madhya Pradesh Secretary Satyavir Yadav - Haryana Secretary P.L. Punia - Chhattisgarh general secretary in-charge Nana Patole - Kisan Congress President Deepak Singh - Congress leader in Legislative Council

