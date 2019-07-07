Sunday, July 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. Congress Party restructuring: List of leaders who have quit party posts following Lok Sabha results

Congress Party restructuring: List of leaders who have quit party posts following Lok Sabha results

Rahul Gandhi's resignation has just opened the floodgates for a spree of resignations in the Congress party. Here is the list of all those who have resigned from their post following the Lok Sabha election loss.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2019 17:40 IST
Congress Party restructuring: List of leaders who have quit

Congress Party restructuring: List of leaders who have quit party posts following Lok Sabha results

Spate of resignations in Congress Party has not stopped following Lok Sabha election routing. Rahul Gandhi's resignation has just opened the floodgates. Recent in the list is Milind Deora and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Here's the complete list of the leaders along with the post they had held:

  1. Rahul Gandhi - Congress President

    India Tv - Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

  2. Milind Deora - Mumbai Congress President
    India Tv - Milind deora  

    Milind deora

     

  3. Jyotiraditya Scindia - National General Secretary of Congress
    India Tv - Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Jyotiraditya Scindia

  4. MP Vivek Tankha - chairman of the party's legal and human rights cell 
  5. Dipak Babaria - Party general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh
  6. Girish Chodankar - Goa Congress Unit president 
  7. Rajesh Lilothia - Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's working president
  8. Ponnam Prabhakar - Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president 
  9. Rajesh Dharmani and Virender Rathore - All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries
  10. Anil Chaudhary - Chhattisgarh Secretary
  11. Sudhir Chaudhary - Madhya Pradesh Secretary
  12. Satyavir Yadav -  Haryana Secretary
  13. P.L. Punia - Chhattisgarh general secretary in-charge    
  14. Nana Patole - Kisan Congress President
  15. Deepak Singh - Congress leader in Legislative Council

Also Read | After Milind Deora quits, Jyotiraditya Scindia too resigns as Congress general secretary

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  