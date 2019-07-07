Sunday, July 07, 2019
     
After Milind Deora quits, Jyotiraditya Scindia too resigns as Congress general secretary

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday submitted his resignation as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2019 16:59 IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday submitted his resignation as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

In a tweet, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Rahul Gandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party."

Scindia’s resignation comes after party leader Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as Congress president this week, taking responsibility of the party’s debacle in the elections.

Earlier today, Congress’ Mumbai president Milind Deora also resigned from the post, saying he was looking forward to playing a role at the national level to help stabilise the party.

The Congress won 52 seats in the General Elections, only 6 more than its 2014 ally.

