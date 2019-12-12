Cold Moon 2019: Tonight is the last full Moon night of the decade - What is a Cold Moon?

Image Source : AP Want to take a walk outside to check out Cold Moon?

We've heard of Full Moon, Blood Moon and so on. But Cold Moon? Well, this might be a new term for some. More on that in this article, but let's take a moment to realise that tonight is the last Full Moon night of this decade! Yes. Though for some of us, the year 2000 seems just like yesterday but in less than one month's time, we'll bid adieu to the decade that started in 2010. Before we get into an existential crisis, let's remember that onward journey always starts with hope and renewed ambition. And nothing's better to contemplate that than tonight when the decade's last Full Moon is glowing in all its glory.

And this full Moon night has been made special because tonight is a Cold Moon night

Image Source : AP Moon rises behind a windmill in Kansas, US

What is a Cold Moon?

Many of us are wrapped up in layers of clothing to protect ourselves from biting winter this time of the year. And though it may be a hobby for some, not many of us venture out on such nights to appreciate the full moon because it is so cold! And there you have the reason why Full Moon on this night in December is called a Cold Moon.

But that's not it.

Cold Moon lingers in the sky for normal than usual. It is also called the Long Night's Moon (Not the Long Night in GoT). Winter nights are long. Hence the name.

Cold Moon is different than supermoon though. A supermoon occurs when Moon is at its closest to Earth. Cold Moon does not fall into this category.

Nonetheless, we can always appreciate beauty of the celestial body that has mesmerised us for many millennia right?