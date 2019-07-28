Image Source : FILE 7th Pay Commission: Confused about Travelling Allowance rules? Here's what govt employees should know

7th Pay Commission: From Dearness Allowance to Travel Allowance, over 4.9 million government employees get several allowances benefits under accordance with the Seventh Pay Commission. However, govt employees often remain confused about the travelling allowance rules and implementation of the recommendations of the 7th pay commission (7th CPC).

Among those allowances, government employees are usually confused with the rules of travelling allowance that they must know.

Well, if you are government employees and still not aware or confused about the travelling allowance rules, then you need not to worry anymore. Here, with the information we will provide in this article, you will easily get cleared about travelling allowance rules and implementation of the recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

According to Office Memorandum available on the website of Government of India's Department of Expenditure (DoE) official website, various travelling allowance details can be understood.

Subject: 'Travelling allowance rules-implementation of the Recommendations of the seventh pay'

Consequent upon the issuance of this Department's O.M. of even number dated 13.07.2017 regarding implementation of recommendations of 7th CPC on Travelling Allowance (TA), various references are being received in this Department seeking clarification regarding admissibility of Daily Allowance (DA) in case Govt. employee avails free boarding and lodging. The 6h CPC had changed the old concept of Daily Allowance by introducing reimbursement of Hotel Accommodation, Food Bill and Taxi Charges on production of vouchers for the same. Since this was a new concept, therefore, option was given to the employees to choose either the old 5h CPC single rate of DA or the new system of DA based on reimbursement of expenses as per 6th cpc. The 7th cpc has recommended to continue the concept of reimbursement of Hotel Accommodation, Food Bill and Taxi Charges with the exception that vouchers are not required to be produced for Food Bills The matter regarding admissibility of DA in case of free boarding and lodging, has been considered in this Department. Daily Allowance is given to the Govt. employees as a reimbursement of the expenditure incurred by him on tour for his stay, food and travel at that station. ln case of free boarding and lodging, the govt employee, if incurring any expenditure on local travel, can claim the same as per para 2 E (i) and (iii) of the Annexure to 0.M. of even No. dated 13.07.2017. The earlier system of giving 25% of DA is being discontinued. Also, after implementation of 7th CPC recommendations, the facility of DA at 5th CPC rates is done away with. This is issued with the approval of Secretary (Expenditure).

(Nirmala Dev)

Deputy Secretary to the Government of India

FOR FULL COPY OF THE DOCUMENT: https://doe.gov.in/sites/default/files/OM%20dt%2001.02.18%20Eng_0.pdf

