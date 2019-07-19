Image Source : FILE PIC 7th Pay Commission allowance: Good News! These employees to get additional Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 soon

7th Pay Commission: Central Government has finally considered demands of lakhs of Indian Railways employees under 7th Pay Commission recommendation. According to reports, the Railway Ministry has granted approval for the allowances that are received by officers and other employees.

After the ministry approval, employees will get Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 in addition to their annual salary, as per a circular issued by the Railway Board. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal gave the clearance in the allowances.

In the Railway Board circular, it states that the ministry has approved all kind of 7th pay commission allowances, including uniform allowance, washing allowances, shoe allowances, and kit maintenance allowance, granted to the Indian Railways employees, as per a report in Zee Business.

A list of how much allowance should be given outright to each officer and employee has also been issued by the board. Except for the nursing staff, all the employees will get lump-sum allowances.

The Railway Employees Union has been demanding these allowances for a long time, stating that they are part of their salary. In fact, Railway Employees Association has kept employees demand of hike of minimum pay to Rs 26,000 on top of the agenda in the Union poll.

However, the Board has also clarified that these allowances to the staffers are being given from 2017 but that was not for all Railway employees. It included just RPF / RPSF officers, station master, running staff, staff car drivers, MTS and nurses.

