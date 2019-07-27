Image Source : FILE Good news for these govt employees as Centre approves Rs 1,500 crore under 7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Central government has provided Rs 1,500 crore to Tripura state for implementing 7th Pay Commission report recommendations for the state's government employees, confirmed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Addressing the 2nd Triennial Conference of the Tripura Rajya Karmachari Sangh, a pro-BJP organisation of government employees, Deb said family members of those state employees who passed away before their retirement age would get full salaries of the deceased employees' remaining service period, until 60 years.

Home Guards had been receiving Rs 6,000 per month, while the BJP government has increased their wages to Rs 18,000 per month. The gratuity amount has been increased to Rs 10 lakhs from Rs 4 lakhs. Insurance limit of the linemen of the power departments has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 2 lakhs," said Tripura Chief Minister.

Highlighting the benefits, he also said the BJP government in the state would get post-implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendation for the state government employees.

"The state government would provide all the financial benefit to the employees and the government would also extract full works from the employees. For the interest of the government and the people, all the employees have to complete their task with full responsibility. After every three months, the performances of officials and employees from the Chief Secretary to a peon would be reviewed and accordingly the government would take action," Chief Minister Biplab Deb said.

