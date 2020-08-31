Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTARKAPOOR TikTok star Faisu makes web debut in Ekta Kapoor's show Bang Baang. Check killer first look

TikTok sensation Faisal Shaikh is all set to rule the screen yet again with his web debut in Ekta Kapoor's show Bang Baang. The makers had released a teaser of the show on Sunday, and have now unveiled the star cast of the same. The show features the popular name in the social media world Faisu along with Ruhi Singh. There is no denying that the stars look killer in their action mode in the teaser.

Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu took to Instagram to share the video and wrote, "What happens when a bindass girl and a badass guy meet? Punches and Punchlines fly! Lights... Camera... Action...Unveiling the fantastic cast of the biggest action-thriller of the year. Ab hoga @altbalaji & @zee5shows par #BangBaang"

In the video, Mr. Faisu make a classic entry on a bike and turn on his action mode by attacking the goons. In the show, Faisu will be seen as a casanova action hero.

Mr. Faisu earned the spotlight after his TikTok videos went viral on the internet. However, owing to security reasons, the government decided to ban several Chinese apps in the country and TikTok was one of them. recently, he also ruled the headlines when he lip-synced late Sushant Singh Rajput's song Kairiyat from the film Kedarnath.

Faisal in the video was seen wearing a bright orange t-shirt with neatly combed hair and captioned the video, " #feelitreelit #faisusquad (with heart emoji)." Have a look at the same here:

