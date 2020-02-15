'Insatiable' cancelled after two seasons on Netflix

Screengrab from Insatiable

Netflix has decided to pull the plug on its controversial dark comedy series "Insatiable". The show, created by Lauren Gussis and featuring Debby Ryan in the lead, has been cancelled by the streamer after just two seasons, reported Variety. The series is about Patty (Ryan), who loses significant amount of weight after having her jaw wired shut and decides to take revenge from those who fat-shamed her in high school.

Upon its debut in August 2018, the show was severely criticized for its take on body image issues and cruelty. Ryan and her co-star Alyssa Milano, starred as a driven, conniving housewife with a heart, had staunchly defended the show, saying it does not shame the protagonist.

Its second debuted on Netflix rather quietly in October last year.

The news of "Insatiable's" cancellation comes after a week after Milano had hinted that the show might not return for a third season.

"We will not be coming back, sadly," Milano tweeted to a fan who enquired about the season three of the series.