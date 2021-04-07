Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Watch: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli sets internet ablaze with her dance moves on 'Barbie girl'

The television reality show Bigg Boss 14's popular contestant Nikki Tamboli enjoys a massive fanbase. Nikki became a household name and gained popularity because of her straightforward attitude and fashion sense inside the show. Nikki never fails to surprise her fans with some interesting content on her social media. She keeps sharing fun reels and videos to keep her fans entertained.

Recently, the actress shared a scintillating video of her dancing to the tunes of a famous track 'Barbie girl' on her Instagram. Sharing the Nikki captioned the clip, "Not you barbie girl."

In the video, Nikki looks breathtakingly beautiful in a pink satin bodycon dress. She can be seen twirling and posing for the camera as Ava Max's song 'Not your barbie girl' plays in the background. The lyrics of the song are, "Not your barbie girl, I am living in my own world, I am a plastic, call me classic, you can’t touch me there, you can’t touch my body, unless I say so, ain't ya barbie no."

Nikki often shares videos and reels of her dancing to different songs which are loved by her fans. Check them out here:

Meanwhile, Nikki has shifted to her new house and the actress gave a sneak peek to her fans. Nikki had posted a video on her Instagram Stories of her new home. In the video, Nikki opens her door to a visitor who announces, "Oh my God! It is Nikki's new home!" She welcomes her friend, Niddhi Gupta, and says, "HI! It is all a mess!"

On the professional front, Nikki has just returned from Chandigarh after shooting for her upcoming music video. She will be seen with Khuda Hafiz fame Arradhya Mann in the music video.