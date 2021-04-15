Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAVITRA PUNIA WATCH: Pavitra Punia lashes out at trolls abusing her on Twitter in video message

Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia lashed out at trolls abusing her on Twitter. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video message in which she gave a befitting reply to people who had been writing nasty comments about her. She captioned the video, "Like seriously.... कोई भी आता है गालियाँ देकर निकल लेता है. मतलब क्या ..... हम TWITTER पर तुम्हारी गालियाँ सुनने के लिए हैं."

In the video message, Pavitra can be heard saying, "Nahi, matlab humare life mein ya kisi ke bhi life mein kya chal raha hai, kya nahi chal raha hai, kaun kis takleef se guzar raha hai, logon ko kya pareshaani ho sakti hai... Kuch fark hi nahi padta yaar. Aao, seedha gaaliyaan dena shuru kar do. Matlab seriously? Hum Twitter pe tumhari gaaliyaan sunne ke liye baithe hue hai (Trolls do not care about what is going on in our lives or if we are going through some kind of problem. They just come and abuse. Seriously? Are we on Twitter just to hear your abuses)? Is it so?”

Earlier, Pavitra had also addressed people who mocked her relationship with actor and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Eijaz Khan. Taking to Twitter, the 'Baal veer actress wrote, "Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of “Haters” in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz."

For those unversed, Pavitra and Eijaz are fondly called 'Pavijaz' by their fans. It was only after Pavitra's exit that Eijaz realized how much he liked her. Every now and then, the couple are spotted heading out for a drive or dinner and can be seen indulging in super adorable PDA.

On Valentine's Day the actress took to her Instagram and shared mushy post for Eijaz. Sharing a few pictures she wrote, "F**k butterflies, I feel the whole zoo when I am with you. #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. - TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (I won the trophy of love)."

