Vivian Dsena pens a gratitude note amidst his secret marriage & child being in limelight

Vivian Dsena has been making headlines since the news of his secret marriage surfaced. Adding to the spice, news of him becoming a father also came up. After several speculations, Dsena finally broke his silence and confessed tying the knot to Nouran Aly and also shared that they have a child together. Now, the actor has shared a social media post expressing his gratitude to the fans.

On Thursday, Vivian Dsena took to his Instagram account and shared a picture. Along with it, he penned a heartfelt note, which read, "I'm Overwhelmed With The Immense Love and Support You Guys Have Showered on Me ..So Blessed To Have Such Loving and Loyal fans; You've Always Been By My Side Through So Many Ups and Downs & You Guys have Never Failed To Make Me Feel Cherished and Appreciated ...Thank You So Much For Always Loving n Supporting Me For Who I Am…May Allah Bless All Of You Ramadan Mubarak.(SIC)"

Earlier, opening up on the reports of his second marriage, Vivian told Bombay Times, "Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. What’s the big deal about it, and how is this anyone’s concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right. I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago. Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena."

"I have always maintained that I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I don’t want my family in the limelight, and that’s something even Nouran doesn’t wish to be put through. I am extremely protective of my family", the actor added further.

Meanwhile, the actor was previously married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. The couple divorced legally in December 2021 after separating amicably in December 2017.

