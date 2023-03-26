Vivian Dsena has a 2-month daughter with wife Nouran Aly? Here’s what we know!

Vivian Dsena has been making headlines since news of his secret second marriage broke. The actor reportedly married Nouran Aly in a private ceremony a year ago. Dsena has kept his marriage private. According to reports, he has not only kept his marriage a secret, but he has also welcomed a child.
A source told HT that the Madhubala actor is the father of a two-month-old daughter, and his wife often shares pictures of their baby. "It’s a baby girl and is almost two months old. Nouran often shares pictures of the baby with her close friends (a feature on Instagram, where one can share stories with a select crowd). I have seen pictures of them."
Dsena has previously claimed that he will always be secretive about his wedding. In a Times of India interview last year, Vivian said, "Even if I get married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. Marriage is a private matter and it should stay like that… I am not likely to make an announcement about it on social media either."
Earlier, in a previous conversation with Bombay Times, Vivian revealed his connection with Nouran Aly. He said, "Yes, I am in love with Nouran and we are planning to settle down very soon. We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her."
Vivian Dsena set to tie the knot again with journalist from Egypt after divorce from Vahbiz Dorabjee
Meanwhile, the actor was previously married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. The couple divorced legally in December 2021 after separating amicably in December 2017.
