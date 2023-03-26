Vivian Dsena has a 2-month daughter with wife Nouran Aly? Here’s what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVIANDSENAFC Vivian Dsena has a 2-month daughter with wife Nouran?

Vivian Dsena has been making headlines since news of his secret second marriage broke. The actor reportedly married Nouran Aly in a private ceremony a year ago. Dsena has kept his marriage private. According to reports, he has not only kept his marriage a secret, but he has also welcomed a child.

A source told HT that the Madhubala actor is the father of a two-month-old daughter, and his wife often shares pictures of their baby. "It’s a baby girl and is almost two months old. Nouran often shares pictures of the baby with her close friends (a feature on Instagram, where one can share stories with a select crowd). I have seen pictures of them."

Dsena has previously claimed that he will always be secretive about his wedding. In a Times of India interview last year, Vivian said, "Even if I get married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. Marriage is a private matter and it should stay like that… I am not likely to make an announcement about it on social media either."

Earlier, in a previous conversation with Bombay Times, Vivian revealed his connection with Nouran Aly. He said, "Yes, I am in love with Nouran and we are planning to settle down very soon. We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her."

Meanwhile, the actor was previously married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. The couple divorced legally in December 2021 after separating amicably in December 2017.

