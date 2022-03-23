Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Vidisha Srivastava makes grand entry as Gori Mem, fans say 'casting sahi lag rahi hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDISHASRIVASTAVA Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Vidisha Srivastava

Actress Vidisha Srivastava finally made her entry in the long-running comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as Anita Mishra aka Gori Mem. She featured in the special Holi episode that aired on Tuesday night. With her entry as the new Gori Mem, the show seems to be back in its element. Vidisha has replaced Nehha Pendse as the new Gori Mem after the latter quit the show recently.

Vidisha's entry sequence was grand and all the characters in the 'Modern Colony' welcomed the new Bhabiji with open arms. Fans also reacted to her entry into the show. Nehha's portrayal of the character of Anita had received mixed reviews from the watchers. Many did not like her chemistry with the co-stars. With Vidisha as the new face of Anita Bhabiji, will things change for the better? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, as Vidisha shared her videos from the show on social media, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fans reacted positively to her entry into their beloved show. "You are best for Anita bhabhi role (sic)," wrote one of the social media users and another one said, "Ab casting sahi lag raha hai (sic)." Some even drew comparisons with Saumya Tandon, who originally played this role and made it popular among the fans. Comparing Vidisha with Saumya, one person commented, "Nice bss tohddi ada , expression saumya ji jese krlo bki sb okk hai (sic)."

Vidisha's look as Anita aka Gori Mem is minimal and catches attention. The actress looks beautiful in her styling as a modern-day woman. It will be interesting to see her hit it off with Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti, Rohitashv as Manmohan Tiwari and other cast members.

On joining the show, Vidisha had said, "I am all set to step into the iconic character of Anita Bhabi. I am eagerly looking forward to the audiences' reaction. I have been getting many encouraging messages from several people from the industry, families and friends. So, I am a bit nervous as well as excited."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain airs on &TV.