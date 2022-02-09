Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Nehha Pendse 'thrown out' from show due to 'uncooperative behaviour'?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHHAPENDSE Nehha Pendse

The long-running comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has been entertaining the audience for over seven years now. However, the news of actress Nehha Pendse leaving the character Anita Mishra aka Gori Mem after a year of stepping in for Saumya Tandon came as a surprise to many. While viewers are trying to wrap their minds around this, IndiaTV brings to you details of what led to this huge change over in the show. Best to say, we have learned that her parting from the show is not on amicable terms with the show makers Edit II Productions, with whom she has previously collaborated on "May I Come in Madam" (2016-17).

Well, for starters, Nehha's decision to quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is not hers alone. A news report suggested earlier that long commute hours from Mumbai to Naigaon and the toll it was taking on her health was the reason behind her decision to leave the show. This may be an aspect of the episode but not the entire truth.

We have learned that Nehha had been uncooperative during Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shoot. The character of Anita has always been shown to share dance sequences with her husband Vibhuti, played by Aasif Sheikh and Manmohan Tiwari, Rohitashv Gour. However, the actress had refused to do such scenes due to reasons best known to her. The makers intervened as they thought this would affect the character and the show.

A source told us, "Nehha was miffed with how things were going with regards to her character. The makers made no effort towards building the character of Anita with her. After an initial brief about the character, its development in the show was not worked upon in collaboration with her. She was left on her own and the support she expected from the makers was completely lacking." This is Nehha's side of the story, the source told us.

"She started being uncooperative on the set. She had refused to do dance and such scenes with the co-stars. The reasons for this are best known to her. The makers started to panic on seeing this behaviour and they realised this cannot continue to go on as the character of Anita will be affected and the show will bear the brunt of her decisions," the source further revealed.

When we reached out to Nehha, she declined to comment.

Meanwhile, IndiaTV has also learned that Nehha's replacement is being looked out for by the makers and the channel. Piyaa Albela actress Sheen Dass is the frontrunner to replace her as the new Gori Mem. Furthermore, chances of Flora Saini being in the running to replace Nehha are very slim.

