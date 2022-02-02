Piyaa Albela actress Sheen Dass in top running to replace Nehha Pendse in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEENDASS Sheen Dass to replace Nehha Pendse as Gori Mem in Bhabiji Ghar par Hain

The popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain will soon get a new 'Gori Mem' aka Anita Bhabhi as actress Nehha Pendse is moving on from the role. Nehha had joined the show this time last year after Saumya Tandon quit the show. Saumya played the role of Anita for five years before quitting in 2020 and had popularised the term 'Gori Mem' or 'Fair Lady' for the character.

While the news of Nehha's role coming to an end in the show is confirmed, IndiaTV has further learned that the makers have been auditioning actresses to replace her. Sheen Dass' name is in the reckoning to replace Nehha as Gori Mem, a source close to the show has revealed to us. However, things aren't final yet and after Nehha leaves the show, it may take time for the new face to step into her shoes.

Sheen is known for her role in shows like Silsila Pyaar Ka, Piyaa Albela, Shaadi Ke Siyape and Indiawaali Maa among others. Other actors on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain are Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour and Shubhangi Atre. It is under the banner of Edit II Productions, known for making popular comedy shows like FIR, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Jijaji Chhat Par Hain among others.

Meanwhile, Nehha had contracted COVID-19 in early January. The May I Come In Madam? actress informed her fans about the same via Instagram. Nehha took to social media and shared a note on her story. She wrote, “After dodging the virus for 2 years, I have unfortunately caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine. Have not stepped out or met anyone past few days. Being introvert can be helpful at times.”