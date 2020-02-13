Video of Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan taking 'pheras' on Indian Idol 11 goes viral

Reports of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar getting married to Aditya Narayan on the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 11 have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Where there are some who are calling it a 'publicity gimmick,' the couple's fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to tie the knot on Valentine's Day. Their mushy posts on social media and the latest outings have been doing the work of adding fuel to the fire. While we were still pondering upon what's true and what's not, another video of the lovebirds has gone viral on the internet from the sets of the show where the two of them are seen with 'jaimalas' in their hands.

Aditya in the video is seen making further arrangements for the 'pheras' or the wedding vows for which a 'hawan kund' has also been set up. He is seen dressed up in a sherwani while Neha looks ethereal in a pink lehenga standing alongside co-judges Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and the contestants of the show. Not only this, but we can also spot a priest standing with them enchanting wedding 'mantras.' Have a look at the video here:

Not just the video, a few pictures have also come up on social media which is sure to increase the excitement level of the fans. Check them out:

It all began when the 'Kaala Chashma' singer and Aditya's father Udit Narayan appeared during one of the episodes and announced their wedding. Have a look at what happened previously:

However, in a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal senior Narayan said, "Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us."

Meanwhile, Aditya and Neha have recorded their first music album together along with Tony Kakkar titled 'Goa Beach.' Taking to Twitter, Tony Kakkar shared the Goa Beach song video.

Watch Goa Beach song featuring Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan here:

