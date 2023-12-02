"Usne gala nahin dabaya hai..." Tehelka's wife slams makers on the shocking eviction in Bigg Boss 17

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tehelka's wife slams makers on the shocking eviction in Bigg Boss 17

A shocking eviction will be seen on Saturday i.e. Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, which will happen due to the important rule of the Bigg Boss house. A promo was released in which Abhishek Kumar argues with Arun Mashetti and Tehelka i.e. Sunny Arya. Later, Tehelka attacks Abhishek Kumar and has a physical fight. Due to this, he will be evicted in the upcoming episode. Now Deepika Arya's reaction to her husband's eviction has come to light.

While sharing a video on Instagram, Sunny Arya's wife said, "As you and I heard Sunny has been evicted for breaking the rules of the house. The reason for this is a physical fight. I would like to tell you that as far as I have seen the clip, there is nothing like physical. No matter how much someone provokes you, do anything. First of all, he has not strangulated anyone, he has grabbed the T-shirt. So it is not that no one inside the house reacts. Even if one percent is given, Abhishek fights for Isha like this, Sunny loves Arun very much. If friendship is from the heart then it will not tolerate anything for its friend."

Watch the video here:

The video of Tehelka's wife Deepika Arya shared on TellyChakkar is going viral. One user wrote, "If there is friendship then he will go to kill others." Another user wrote "Good desicion by Bigg Boss. I am happy this happened with Tehelka." It is noteworthy that a new promo has gone viral, in which Karan Johar gives the news of Tehelka's eviction, the reason for which is a violation of the rules. Meanwhile, Abhishek and Arun Mashetti are seen with folded hands requesting Bigg Boss not to evict Arya.

