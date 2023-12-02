'Australia rehne dete hai': Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover REUNITE after 6 years for OTT show | More deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Sunil Grover quit The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017.

Comedians and actors Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made headlines a couple of years back for all the wrong reasons after the two reportedly entered into a mid-air fight with each other. In a recent development, Kapil Sharma and streaming giant Netflix jointly shared a video announcing an upcoming project, wherein the Firangi actor will be reuniting with Sunil Grover after a long gap of six years.

The one-minute-long clip begins with Kapil Sharma recording video with the front camera of his phone saying, ''Hi guys, this is Kapil Sharma.'' Then comes Sunil Grover in the frame saying, ''And you know who I am.'' The duo then announce that they are coming together on Netflix, following which other members of The Kapil Sharma Show including Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Archana Purana Singh joins them one by one.

In the caption, Netflix wrote, ''Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! @kapilsharma and @whosunilgover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix!''

Watch the video:

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the video went online, fans went berserk and flooded the comments section with their excitement. One user wrote, ''Divided by flight, United by Netflix.'' Another user wrote, ''This feels like a big winning after India lost World Cup.'' A third user commented, ''Only this doctor can treat all of us after the Australia defeat.''

What happened six years ago?

Things fell apart between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover as they had a fight while they were flying back to Mumbai after wrapping up a show in Australia. Reportedly, Kapil said some things to Sunil in his intoxicated state. Later, he waved a white flag and things are said to be cordial between the two but Sunil Grover still hasn't made his return to the comedy show.

