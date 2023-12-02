'Fully joining the Crushmika Club': Alia Bhatt praises Rashmika Mandanna's performance in Animal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rashmika Mandanna plays love interest of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Alia Bhatt, after watching her husband's latest flick Animal, went all praise for the entire team of the film. She took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and penned down a long note praising the director of Animal, female lead Rashmika Mandanna, among others.

For Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Alia wrote, ''there is no one like you! The beats in this film are shocking, surprising, unreal, and fully loaded. Goosebumps and iconic imagery for dayssssss.''

Praising Rashmika in Animal, the Brahmastra actress wrote, ''you are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told you in person.. I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Full joining the #crushmika club:)''

In her post, she also gave a shoutout to Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. ''iambobbydeol my most favourite - outstanding ! You are just magic every time you are on screen. @anilskapoor - smashing it as always! Such an inspiration.''

She concluded her post by congratulating the entire team of Animal and wrote, ''Congratulations to the entire cast - phenomenal performances that truly make the whole world come to life! @tripti_dimri @shaktikapoor. You have hit it out of the park and right into the animal park.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram Stories

About the film Animal

Bankrolled by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is said to be one of the longest Indian films made. The film traces the life of Vijay who has a complex relationship with his father Balbir Singh and will go to any extent to make him happy.

Animal is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar opposite Shraddha Kapoor, which was a commercial success at the box office.

