Tabu no longer part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Here's what we know so far

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, one of the most popular and successful Bollywood franchises, is expected to return with its third installment in 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting for its next edition and are super excited about Kartik Aaryan's return in the third installment. So far, only Kartik's name has been finalised for the next film but there are many others, who will be missing from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. One such actor is Tabu. As per a report by The Times of India, the makers of the film are keen on getting Tabu on board again, as the pair of Kartik and Tabu did wonders in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film became a huge blockbuster at the box office.

''The makers were so keen on getting her on board, she was offered a hefty sum. But despite that she said no,'' TOI reported quoting a source.

''Manjulika’s role is very close to Tabu’s heart but she isn’t very keen on stepping into the same role so soon. She wants to wait for a while before she inhabits the role again. Whereas the makers are keen on taking the film on the floor soon,'' the source added.

This is Tabu's second franchise of her career after Drishyam. Bhool Bhulaiyaa first came in 2007 wherein Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja played the lead role. The film was a commercial success. Its sequel of the same name arrived last year with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in important roles. In the film, Rajpal Yadav revived his role of Chhote Pandit. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also witnessed a phenomenal response from the cinephiles, as a result of which the film became huge commercial success.

