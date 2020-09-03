Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN Two members of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 test COVID19 positive

The shoots of various TV shows and films have already begun under strict safety guidelines by the government. Even though the makers are shooting with PPE kits and less crew, many coronavirus cases are being found. Recently, two members of superstar Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 tested COVID19 positive. According to an ABP report, the details haven't been revealed but two of the crew members have tested positive even though the shoot was done with all precautions.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a picture from the KBC 12 shoot as he resumed working after recovering from COVID19. He tweeted, "It has begun .. back to work and KBC 12" Amitabh also shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!"

Giving more insights about shooting for the show in COVID19 era, Big B took to his blog and explained that shooting feels more like a 'scientific experiment' as people are wearing protective suits and working in silence. He wrote, "the chair the atmosphere the KBC 12 .. started year 2000 .. today year 2020 .. unimaginable that the years have passed .. that the show has lasted .. that the nerves are back .... its a sea of limited BLUE on set .. quiet .. conscious .. each delegated work routine .. precautions , systems , distanced masks , sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show .. but what shall the World look like after this dread Vid19 .... getting in front of the cameras again .. was it weird , different feel after this long furlough .. dunno .... there is a loss of camaraderie .. no one speaks unless its work related .. its like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound .."

T 3636 - It has begun .. back to work and KBC 12 .. pic.twitter.com/YLCvUGioYd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2020

On the other hand, the report further claims that 7-8 members from Maliaka Arora's India's Best Dancer have also tested positive for coronavirus. The show is judged by Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapur along with Malaika.

