Image Source : PR TV actress Geetanjali Mishra joins cast of Anurag Basu's upcoming film 'Ludo'

Geetanjali Mishra’s upcoming project is a movie “Ludo” by Anurag Basu with main cast as Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Paritosh Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra. Ludo was earlier scheduled to be released on 24th April but pandemic had forced the makers to release the same on a leading OTT platform and the release date yet to be confirmed.

Geetanjali was last seen in Web series Abhay2 where she played the role of Chunky Pandey’s wife. Her previous TV show was Kartik Purnima.

She has been utilizing this lockdown by writing poetry, talking to her huge social media family ( which she calls as Digital Family ) on important issues, presenting her views apart from helping each and every person in need of Ration and Medicines, who approaches her.

She has been a pioneer in the field of acting through the following shows like Balika Vadhu, Naagin3, Ek Lakshya, Kartik Purnima, Aghori, Sohni Mahiwal, Sangam, Rang Rasiya, Ranbir Rano, Piya Ka Ghar, Matti Ki Banno, Mann Vasanai, Maayke Se Bandhi Dor, Jai Maa Vaishno Devi, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Crime Patrol etc.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage