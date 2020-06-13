Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA SINGH TV actress Deepika Singh's mother admitted to hospital after plea, thanks Delhi govt for immediate response

Television actress Deepika Singh's mother has finally been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with the help of Delhi government. The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress took to social media to share her gratitude to the state government. "Thank you to Delhi Govt and health minister for the immediate response to my tweet and video. Finally my mother got admission in Sir Gangaram hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery," the actress posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier on Saturday, Deepika Singh shared a video on social media where she spoke about her mother being tested COVID 19 positive and how several hospitals in Delhi are refusing to admit her citing lack of bed.

The actress' parents reside in Arya Nagar of Delhi's Paharganj area, in a joint family set-up with 45 people. While her father is also being suspected of having contracted the virus, her grandmother has breathing trouble.

Deepika Singh could not fly to Delhi from Mumbai because she has a small child, but her sister Anamika has flown to the Capital to be with their parents.

Deepika Singh is best known for portraying the role of Sandhya in the popular show Diya Aur Baatu Hum for five years. The daily soap ended in September 2016. In 2018, the actress made an appearance in a web series called The Real Soulmate. She also portrayed the double role of twin sisters Sandhya and Sakshi Patwardhan in supernatural show Kavach in 2019.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage