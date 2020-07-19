TV actor Shrenu Parikh discharged from hospital after COVID19 treatment, thanks fans for prayers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRENUPARIKHOFFICIAL TV actor Shrenu Parikh discharged from hospital after COVID19 treatment

TV actor Shrenu Parikh, who was undergoing treatment for COVID19, has finally got discharged from the hospital. The actress informed that she has been infected by the deadly infection four days ago. She also thanked corona warriors for taking good care of her. Now, on Saturday, she announced that she has finally returned home and will stay in isolation. Sharing a picture of getting discharged from the hospital, Shrenu penned down a long note thanking her well-wishers for the prayers.

She wrote, "My Dearest extended family, friends n my well wishers! I just don't know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital. Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound. PS forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week!"

Earlier, Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh's informed, "Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me... was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I'm very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too..."

Many other TV stars like Mohena Kumar, Additi Gupta and Parth Samthaan have also tested COVID19 positive. Just a few days ago, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth had informed fans that he is coronavirus positive with mild symptoms. He wrote, "Hi everyone , I had mild symtomps and got myself tested.And yes I have been tested Postive for Covid 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care"

After Parth's COVID19 positive report, the shooting was stalled and all other actors have also taken the test. Aamna Sharif, who plays Komolika in the show, has tested negative while other actors' reports are awaited.

