TV actor Karan Sharma marries Diya Aur Bati Hum fame actor Pooja Singh | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actor Karan Sharma marries Pooja Singh as per Hindu rituals

TV actor Karan Sharma, who played the role of Vivaan in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka 2, has married TV actor Pooja Singh. Pooja and Karan tied the knot on March 30 in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends. The couple held each other's hands as per Hindu rituals on Saturday. Now the wedding pictures and videos of this couple are going viral on social media.

Wedding look of Pooja Sharma

Pooja's wedding look is becoming quite viral on social media. The actress had chosen a heavy golden and maroon colored lehenga for her special day. She was carrying a golden-colored dupatta. Talking about the groom Karan, he looked fine in a white sherwani with a maroon stole and turban. A glimpse of Pooja's entry and garland can be seen in a video shared by their friends on Instagram. Apart from Aashi, actor Siddharth was also present at the couple's wedding. Let us tell you that the pre-wedding functions of Pooja and Karan were held on March 29, in which rituals ranging from haldi to mehendi were performed.

Pooja and Karan's second marriage

Let us tell you, this is Karan's second marriage. He was previously married to Tiara Karr, but the couple separated after three years. This is also the second marriage of Pooja Singh. Before this, she was married to Kapil Chattani.

Pooja and Karan's love story

Recently Pooja revealed her love story with Karan. "It was like a dream because we have been in the same industry for more than a decade, but never actually met each other, but when we did, it was through a common friend," said Diya Aur Bati Hum actor. "It's like an arranged marriage setup. It feels surreal and like we were destined to be together. We met in late December. After that, we started dating and met both of our families," she added.

Also Read: Amar Singh Chamkila promotions: Imtiaz Ali makes big revelation on Jab We Met 2, Love Aaj Kal 3