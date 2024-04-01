Amar Singh Chamkila promotions: Imtiaz Ali makes big revelation on Jab We Met 2, Love Aaj Kal 3

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Imtiaz Ali breaks silence on Jab We Met 2

Imtiaz is counted among the brilliant directors of the Hindi film industry. He has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with films like Highway, Love Aaj Kal, Jab We Met, Tamasha, and Rockstar. His upcoming film based on Amar Singh Chamkila's life history is going to be released soon. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are going to be seen in the lead roles in this film. Currently, Imtiaz is promoting this film vigorously. Meanwhile, during a recent conversation, when the director was asked about the sequels and triquels of his superhit films, he openly shared his views on this.

What did Imtiaz say about Jab We Met 2 and Love Aaj Kal 3

'Jab We Met' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor and 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone have a very strong fanbase. When he was asked about the next part of these films, Imtiaz said, "I don't know whether the next part of these films should be made or not, but let's see what happens."

The director further said that he never says no. However, he stressed that there are no plans for these films at the moment. According to Imtiaz, he has three scripts on which he wants to start working. He said that till they share the update on 'Jab We Met 2', cine lovers can enjoy 'Chamkila' which will be available for streaming on OTT from April 12, 2024.

Imtiaz Ali's take on releasing films on OTT

Answering the question of releasing Chamkila directly on OTT, Imtiaz said that new things must be tried. However, he also added that as a filmmaker and cinema lover, he always thought of making films for the big screen. According to him, there is no harm in releasing the film on OTT also.

