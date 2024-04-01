Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Shaitaan to have its OTT release soon | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Shaitaan's OTT release date is out now

R. Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's film Shaitaan was released on screen on March 8. This film is making waves at the box office. Jyothika's Hindi debut film has earned Rs 138.77 crore till 31 March. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film on OTT. In such a situation, now good news has come to the fore for the fans of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The OTT release date of the film has been revealed.

Know when Shaitaan will be released on OTT

It is often seen that about two months after the films are released in theaters, the makers also release the film on the OTT platform. In such a situation, if we talk about this film then it will complete two months of its release in May. Meanwhile, according to the report of Free Press Journal, Shaitaan will be released on the OTT platform on May 3.

On which platform will Shaitaan release?

Recently there was news that the digital rights of this film are with Netflix, but its official announcement has not been made yet. In such a situation, it remains to be seen when the filmmakers will announce it.

Shaitaan is the remake of Gujarati film Vash

The Gujarati film Vash was released in the year 2023, whose Hindi remake is Shaitaan. Its child actor Janki Bodiwala played the same role of possesed girl in both the film. Shaitaan has been made by director Vikas Bahl. Talking about the story of the film, actress Jyotika is playing the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in the film. Whereas R Madhavan is in the villain's role. The story of this film revolves around a family, which is taken hostage by a man with his supernatural powers. Till now the film has done a business of Rs 138.77 crores.

