Crew Box Office Report: Kriti, Kareena, Tabu starrer takes off on Sunday, know Day 3's collection here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Crew Box Office Report: Know Day 3's collection here

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, has done wonders within three days of its release. This film is getting a good response from the audience. The trio of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon is seen in the film. All three along with Diljit and Kapil Sharma came together in a film for the first time and that is why people are liking their acting as well as their camaraderie. The film earned very well on its opening day. Now the collection of the third day of this movie has also been revealed. Let us know how much business Crew did on Sunday.

Crew collection on the third day

Released in theaters on March 29, Crew created a stir as soon as it hit the theatres. Earlier, Shaitaan had captured the box office, but now looking at the collection of Crew, it seems that this film is going to compete with Ajay Devgn's movie in terms of earnings. On its opening day, this movie opened its account with an earning of Rs 9.25 crore. After this, the film leaped on Saturday and did a business of Rs 9.75 crore. Now Sunday's collection has also arrived. According to the report of Sacnilk, this film has so far done a business of Rs 10.25 crore on the third day of its release. However, these are preliminary figures and may be subject to change. In such a situation, the total earning of this film at the domestic box office has become Rs 29.25 crore.

Day 1 - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 2 - ₹ 9.75 Cr

Day 3 - ₹ 10.25 Cr

Total - ₹ 29.25 Cr

Will the film cross Rs 50 crore mark soon?

If Kareena Kapoor's film continues to earn like this even in non-holidays, then in the coming three to four days this movie can cross the figure of Rs 50 crore. For the unversed, the film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor.