Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff make grand entry at Vishal Mishra's concert | WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all geared up for their next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and relentlessly promoting it. Both have been recently sharing funny Reels wherein they are seen having a fun time with each other. Amid this, the power-packed duo made a surprise entry at Vishal Mishra's concert. Both danced together to their film's songs and waved at the crowd with much enthusiasm. They also shared a video clip on Instagram.

Akshay Kumar shared the video and wrote in the caption, "What a livewire night it was! Thank you for all the love & your infectious energy MUMBAI. It was great teaming up with you on stage. @vishalmishraofficial"." Fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment section.

One user wrote, "Akshay Kumar ka alag hi swag hota hai". Another user wrote, "Can't wait for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan". "Blockbuster movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", wrote the third user. Vishal Mishra too thanked the duo for being present in his concert and making it more fun. He wrote in the comment, "What a pleasure...thank you for gracing us with your presence".

The film also stars Manushi Chillar and Alaya F as the leading ladies in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. The film is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

