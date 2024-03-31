'It's a dream work...', Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar reveals his wish list to work with THESE actors

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is predominantly known for his action films including Race and Bloody Daddy among others. In a recent interview with PTI, the filmmaker revealed a few details about the film and what his wish list is about. He also mentioned what his primary objective is whenever he makes any action film with any Bollywood actor. Let's delve into what he has said.

Ali Abbas Zafar who has collaborated with Salman Khan on films including Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bharat, said, "I want to work with all the actors in the industry, but definitely on my wish list are Aamir sir, Shah Rukh sir and Ajay Devgn. I want to do action films with them". He further added, "My primary objective is to develop a unique kind of action movie that challenges each of these superstars".

When speaking about the action films, he added, "It's a dream for any director to work with all those guys. They've been here for 30-35 years and the kind of fan base that they have is amazing. So let's see, fingers crossed".

Ali Abbas Zafar also gave an update about his action film 'Super Soldier' with Katrina Kaif. He revealed that the film is presently on hold and he has started production on another action film which also stars Katrina Kaif. For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar have collaborated for films previously including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Ali Abbas Zafar's notable works include Gunday, Jogi, Race 3 and Khaali Peeli. He made his digital debut with the series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar is all set for his upcoming directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F. The film tells the story of two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, on the occasion of Eid. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

