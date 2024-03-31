The Devil Wears Prada to Twilight: Popular Hollywood movies adapted from novels

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Devil Wears Prada and Twilight

Many of the most successful Hollywood films are based on literary works. Novels, plays, short stories or biographies are great sources of inspiration for films. Sometimes we do not even know the names of the novels, but the movie version hits the right chord with us and we often relate to it in real life. Here are some of the popular Hollywood films which have been adapted from the novels.

1. To Kill a Mockingbird

To Kill a Mockingbird is based on the novel of the same name written by American author Harper Lee. The film is based on Atticus Finch, a lawyer, who sets out to defend a black man, who is accused of raping a white woman. Meanwhile, his children, Scout and Jem, spy on their reclusive neighbour. The film stars Gregory Peck, Mary Badham, Philip Alford and Brock Peters among others.

2. Life of Pi

Life of Pi, an adventure drama is based on Yann Martel's novel of the same name. The movie is based on Pi Patel finding a way to survive in a lifeboat that is adrift in the middle of nowhere. His fight against the odds is heightened by the company of a hyena and a tiger in his vessel. Directed by Ang Lee, the film stars Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Rafe Spall, Adil Hussain and Gerard Depardieu among others.

3. The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada is adapted from the novel written by Lauren Weisberger. The film tells the story of Andy, a young graduate, who travels to New York. She starts working as an assistant to one of the city's biggest magazine editors, the cynical Miranda Priestly. Directed by David Frankel, the film is written by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Adrian Grenier and Simon Baker among others.

4. Twilight

The Twilight Saga is a series of vampire romance which is adapted from the novel written by Stephenie Meyer. The film tells the story of romance between Bella Swan, a teenage girl, and Edward Cullen, a vampire and how they overcome the challenges to be together forever forms the crux of the story. Twilight stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, Nikki Reed and Kellan Lutz among others.

5. The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is based on the 1999 novel of the same name by Stephen Chbosky. The film is the story of Charlie, a 15-year-old introvert, who enters high school and is nervous about his new life. When he befriends his seniors, he learns to cope with his friend's suicide and his tumultuous past. The Perks of Being a Wallflower tells the story of Logan Freeman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Johnny Simmons, Paul Rudd and Nina Dobrev.

