Did you know how much Ranbir Kapoor paid in joota churayi ceremony?

Finally, after a long wait, Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has arrived on Netflix. The audience was happy to witness the return of Sunil Grover after seven years. The first guests of Kapil Sharma's show came as Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Not only was the chemistry between Ranbir, Neetu, and Riddhima amazing on the show, but all three also revealed many secrets related to their family.

Did Ranbir Kapoor give Rs 11 crore to his sisters-in-law?

In the comedy show, Ranbir Kapoor also told an incident related to his marriage. The Animal star revealed how much money she gave her sisters-in-law for the shoe-stealing ceremony at their wedding. Amidst the fun, Kapil Sharma asked Ranbir that rumours were flying that he had given Rs 11 crore to his sisters-in-law for at the wedding. The actor clarified that this was a lie. Ranbir said, “No, that is not true.” Then Neetu Kapoor said that she had given some cash to Ranbir's sisters-in-law. Then Ranbir Kapoor, while revealing the secret related to the joota churayi ritual, said that in the function, Alia Bhatt's sister (Shaheen Bhatt) had demanded a few lakhs of rupees, but he bargained and convinced his sister-in-law for a few thousand.

Ranbir spoke about his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor also opened up about getting married to Alia at his place. "Yes, the wedding took place at home. The shoes will still be at home. Take them if you want," said Ranbir. Everyone was surprised to hear this from the actor. Let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022, after dating for a few years. The couple now has a daughter, named Raha Kapoor. She recently turned one year old.

