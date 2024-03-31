Here's why Rishi Kapoor had beaten Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra actor reveals on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ranbir Kapoor candidly spoke about his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor on Kapil Sharma's show

The audience's favorite comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has been released this time on OTT instead of TV. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Ranbir Kapoor arrived as guests in its first episode. Together, all three created a lot of chaos in Kapil's show. Along with these stars, fans were also very happy to see Kapil and Sunil Grover. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima together revealed many secrets in the show. During this, Ranbir also revealed many secrets and told that late actor Rishi Kapoor had beaten him once for a very funny reason.

Rishi Kapoor had beaten Ranbir for this reason

the Kapoor family made many revelations in this show. Neetu Kapoor said that most of the people she meets today have some interesting stories about late actor Rishi Kapoor. After this Ranbir immediately says that he has also shouted at some people. 80 percent of the time this would also happen, he would have shouted at those people. Ranbir further says that he used to scold only those whom he loved. Along with this, the Animal actor shared an anecdote and told that his father had beaten him. Neetu Kapoor was surprised to hear this as Ranbir Kapoor said, "Mujhe ek baar jor ki padhi thi mazzak mazzak mein". After this, the actress said yes she had read about this also.

Ranbir had beaten Riddhima

During the show, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he used to beat Riddhima a lot in childhood. Ranbir said, "It feels bad now, but I have hit her a lot in my childhood." After this Neetu says that whenever she went out somewhere, she used to tell Ranbir that he would not touch her daughter. Then Ranbir further said that after the fight, she used to cry and tell everything to their mother.

