After We Fell star Chance Perdomo dies at 27 in a bike accident

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL After We Fail star Chance Perdomo died at the age of 27

Famous Hollywood actor Chance Perdomo is no more. At the age of just 27, the actor said goodbye to this world. On March 30, the actor died in a bike accident. The industry has suffered a major shock due to the actor's demise. Fans are also mourning the loss of their favorite star. He won people's hearts with his roles in movies and series like Jane V Moominvalley and After We Fell.

Gen V Star is no more

Hollywood actor Chance's publicist confirmed this through a statement. In a statement to Variety, the spokesperson said, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the untimely passing of Chance Perdomo in a bike accident. Authorities say no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts And his hunger for life was evident to everyone who knew him."

Family is devastated by Chance's death

The statement added, "His warmth will remain with those he loved most. We ask that, however, please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother." Celebrating." At present, information about where and when the accident happened has not been revealed. Fans are shocked by the actor's demise.

Chance entered industry at the age of 19

Chance started his career at a young age. In 2016, he started his acting career with the short film Longfield Drive. However, he gained popularity from After We Fell. He was a part of two more parts of this film. Apart from films, Chance also played an important role in TV shows. He became a popular star in the industry with TV shows like Hetty Feather, Killed by My Dad, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Jane V.

