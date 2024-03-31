Vikrant Massey gets his son Vardaan's name inked on arm, calls it addiction and addition | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vikrant Massey has got his son Vardaan's name inked on his arm

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is busy with a personal milestone these days. Last month his wife Sheetal Thakur gave birth to their son. The couple has named their firstborn, Vardaan. Both of them had also shared the happiness of the birth of their son with their fans on social media. Now Vikrant has got a tattoo done in his son's name. Along with the name, Vikrant also got inked his son's birth date on his hand.

Vikrant Massey's new addiction or addiction?

Vikrant Massey has shared the photo of his hand on Instagram. He has got 'Vardaan' written on his arms. Along with this, another special thing is tattooing. He has also written the date of birth of his son i.e. 7th February 2024. While sharing the photo of the tattoo on Instagram, 36-year-old Vikrant wrote in the caption, 'Addition or addiction, I love both.' Along with this, he has also posted a heart emoji on Instagram stories.

Sheetal and Vikrant got married in Himachal Pradesh

Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in November 2019 and registered their marriage on 14 February 2022. Four days later, on February 18, both of them got married with simplicity in Himachal Pradesh. The couple tied the knot after dating each other for almost a decade. The couple had always been open about their relationship in media and never shied away from sharing their bond on social media as well. Sheetal also shared screen space with Vikrant in Broken But Beautiful Season 1. The show featured the 12th Fail actor and Harleen Sethi in lead roles. But Sheetal played a cameo in the web series.

On Vikrant Massey's work front

Massey has been earning praise for his last release 12th Fail. The film based on the life history of IPS officer Manoj Sharma won Vikrant his first Filmfare Best Actor Critic Award. Talking about the work front, Vikrant will now be seen in Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, The Sabarmati Report and TME.

